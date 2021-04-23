Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi to see another clear sky day; AQI in moderate category
Delhi to see another clear sky day; AQI in moderate category

Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 121. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 140, which is in the lower end of the moderate category
For the second consecutive day, Delhi is likely to see a mainly clear sky on Friday, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The Met department has also predicted that the minimum temperature is likely to be 19 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 34°C, providing some respite from heat. The previous week the maximum temperature had crossed 40°C.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature on Thursday was 18.7°C, four notches below normal and the maximum temperature was 34°C -- four degrees below normal.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 121. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 140, which is in the lower end of the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Friday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “The overall Delhi air quality is in the moderate category. Surface winds are high and easterly, high ventilation is forecasted for next two days. AQI is forecasted to stay improved in the moderate category for the next two days.”

