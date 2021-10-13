Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / ‘Delhi to witness clear skies, morning mist on Wednesday’: IMD
delhi news

‘Delhi to witness clear skies, morning mist on Wednesday’: IMD

Delhi is likely to see a generally clear sky with the possibility of mist in the morning on Wednesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated and was in the “moderate” category on Wednesday morning (HT photo)
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 08:19 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Delhi is likely to see a generally clear sky with the possibility of mist in the morning on Wednesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be at 22 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 36 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was around 22.7 degrees Celsius, over two notches above normal and the maximum temperature was around 36.7 degrees Celsius, which was three notches above normal.

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated and was in the “moderate” category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am stood at 170. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 179, which was also in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi CM: Pollution rising, need your help to bring it down

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari injured during protest outside Kejriwal’s home

Delhiwale: A cold-weather friend

2 snatchers held from Bawana
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP