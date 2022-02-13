Delhi tourism app takes bookings to visit Mughal Garden, says tourism secretary

The Delhi government’s mobile app “Dekho Meri Dilli”, developed by the tourism department, can be used to book a visit to Mughal Garden, opening for visitors from Monday, and other major tourist spots, Delhi government’s tourism secretary Swati Sharma said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The app was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on September 27 last year. “Dekho Meri Dilli” recently added the ‘Biodiversity Parks’ developed and maintained by DDA and also the ‘Bharat Darshan Park’ developed by SDMC with complete information to give users a holistic experience of Delhi.

The app along with its many user-friendly features offers six unique ways to discover Delhi and helps one plan a city tour ranging from half a day to even six days. It also provides access to Google Maps to the required destination when you search for one along with its operational days, timings etc and lists public and paid toilet facilities nearest to the user too.

Sharma said that the app can be used for booking tickets to major tourist destinations and tourists will not need to stand in queues to get the tickets. “It will take the users to the respective sites of the tourist locations where tickets can be booked instantly. It will help people avoid crowds which is an important aspect of coronavirus pandemic management,” Sharma said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tourism department designed the mobile application to facilitate a longer stay of tourists in the Capital by providing them with all the information on one reliable platform.

At present tourists visiting Delhi stay in the capital for an average of 1.5 days and the Delhi government aims to increase the average stay of tourists to about 2.5 days.