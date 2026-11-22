Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Sunday for November 23 in view of VIP movement at Rajghat and a religious procession in Central and North Delhi. Police said traffic restrictions and diversions would be imposed at several points on Monday.
In view of the VIP movement at Mahatma Gandhi Smriti Sthal, Rajghat, traffic regulation and diversions may be implemented on a need basis between 10 am and 11 am, depending on prevailing traffic conditions.
The affected locations may include ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and IP Flyover. The stretches where traffic may be regulated include BSZ Marg between ITO Chowk and Delhi Gate, Ring Road between Shantivan Chowk and IP Flyover, Asaf Ali Road between Delhi Gate and Netaji Subhash Marg, Shantivan Chowk to Nishad Raj Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk to Ranjeet Singh Flyover, and Rajghat DTC Depot to Ring Road Bypass.
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Separately, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for a Nagar Kirtan procession being organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Monday on occasion of Prakash Gurpurab. Traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented in phases across Central and North Delhi from 10 am onwards, depending on the movement of the procession and prevailing traffic conditions.{{/usCountry}}
Separately, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory for a Nagar Kirtan procession being organised by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Monday on occasion of Prakash Gurpurab. Traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented in phases across Central and North Delhi from 10 am onwards, depending on the movement of the procession and prevailing traffic conditions.{{/usCountry}}
The procession will begin at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk and pass through Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazar Chowk, Peeli Kothi Road, Pul Mithai, Zorawar Singh Marg, Baraf Khana Chowk, Pul Bangash Metro Station, Roshanara Road, Ghanta Ghar and Shakti Nagar Chowk before concluding at Gurdwara Nanak Piao Sahib on GT Karnal Road.
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Traffic may be regulated or diverted, depending on prevailing traffic conditions, at Stadium Road T-Point, Ashok Vihar Flyover, Derawal Nagar T-Point, Bhama Shah Chowk, Raj Kumar Kaushik Marg T-Point, Sant Kripal Singh T-Point, Kripal Bagh Red Light, Swami Narayan Underpass on GT Road, Rana Pratap Bagh Colony Gate and Maharaja Agrasen Marg on GT Road.
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