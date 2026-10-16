Delhi traffic advisory: Restrictions imposed near CR Park, Greater Kailash-II from October 16 to 20; check affected routes

Traffic restrictions will be in place in Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) and Greater Kailash-II from October 16 to 20 in view of Durga Puja celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Friday. The restrictions will be enforced daily from 4 pm to midnight.

Delhi Traffic Police have released an advisory in view of Durga Puja celebrations from October 16 to 20. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

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“In view of the Durga Puja celebrations in the Chittaranjan Park (C.R. Park) and Greater Kailash-II areas of South Delhi, a large number of devotees and visitors from Delhi and adjoining areas are expected to visit the Puja pandals,” the advisory read.

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“The pandals are located within residential colonies with limited road space and no visitor parking area. Heavy footfall and traffic congestion are expected throughout the evening hours,” it further said.

Also Read | Your pandal hopping planner this Durga Puja

Which roads are likely to be affected?

Heavy traffic is expected on several roads and stretches, including the Outer Ring Road between Vasant Vihar and Modi Mill Flyover; Lala Lajpat Rai Marg near CR Park; August Kranti Marg between Ring Road and Outer Ring Road; and Mehrauli-Badarpur Road between Khanpur and Jamia Hamdard.

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{{^usCountry}} Traffic congestion is also likely on Guru Ravidas Marg between DDA Flats, Kalkaji, and Jamia Hamdard; Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg between Khanpur and Chirag Delhi Flyover; Josip Broz Tito Marg between Chirag Delhi Flyover and Moolchand Flyover; and internal roads around CR Park and Greater Kailash-II. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic congestion is also likely on Guru Ravidas Marg between DDA Flats, Kalkaji, and Jamia Hamdard; Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg between Khanpur and Chirag Delhi Flyover; Josip Broz Tito Marg between Chirag Delhi Flyover and Moolchand Flyover; and internal roads around CR Park and Greater Kailash-II. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | Planning a Durga Puja getaway? 6 destinations across India where you can experience the festival's grandeur and traditions

Use Delhi Metro, say police

The traffic police have advised devotees and commuters to use the Delhi Metro to reach CR Park. Visitors can get off at Greater Kailash or Nehru Enclave Metro stations and walk to the pandals.

Commuters have been urged to start their journeys early, allow extra travel time, avoid affected roads unless necessary and follow directions issued by traffic personnel.

The advisory also asks motorists not to drive private vehicles into CR Park, park on roads or footpaths near pandals, or stop taxis and autorickshaws on main carriageways to drop off passengers.

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The Delhi Traffic Police has appealed to commuters to plan their journeys in advance and cooperate with personnel deployed in the area.