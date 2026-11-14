Delhi traffic cops suggest steps to curb accidents on Signature Bridge

New Delhi The police asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to install rumble strips, signage on speed limits and solar reflective lights around a sharp curve. (HT Archive)

Following at least five motor vehicle collisions and crashes on the carriageway of the Signature Bridge towards Kashmere Gate inter-state bus terminal and Timarpur from northeast Delhi since the start of the year, the Delhi Traffic Police suggested road engineering improvements to curb such events.

After an inspection on Friday, the police asked the Public Works Department (PWD) to install rumble strips, signage on speed limits and solar reflective lights around a sharp curve, two senior officers who were part of the team said.

On October 27, a team led by the assistant commissioner of police (north-traffic) visited one of the accident sites and identified some improvements, one of the officers cited above said. “Engineering-related requirements were identified that need to be addressed to enhance road safety and prevent similar accidents. PWD officers were apprised of the road safety concerns observed at the site and requested to take necessary remedial measures,” the officer said.

The other officer cited above said that another point of concern was a sharp left curve on the carriageway, after crossing the Yamuna, followed by a point where traffic diverges towards the Kashmere Gate ISBT and Timarpur-Karnal.

PWD officials were asked to install rumble strips at the appropriate distance before the critical location to alert approaching motorists to reduce their vehicle speed. They were also asked to install speed limit signboards and solar reflective lights.

“We told them that properly visible and reflective speed limit signboards should be installed at suitable locations to inform motorists of the prescribed speed limit. Similarly, reflective lighting arrangements should be installed to improve visibility during nighttime and low-light conditions, enabling motorists to identify the road alignment and potential hazards in advance,” the second officer said.

Officers said PWD officials were also requested to examine site-specific requirements and ensure that engineering interventions are implemented at the earliest.