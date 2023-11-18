Delhi traffic police advise commuters to avoid Chhath ghat areas

Traffic movement is likely to be affected on Sunday afternoon and Monday morning on roads near the major ponds in the national capital, where over 5 lakh Chhath devotees are expected to gather, officials aware of the matter said on Friday. Additional companies of police will be deployed, mainly around 35 major ponds or waterbodies, they added.

Chhat preparations underway at ITO on Friday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

In a traffic advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police on Friday, commuters have been advised to avoid the roads adjoining the Chhath Puja sites, including outer ring road, old Wazirabad bridge to ITO, Vikas Marg, Pushta Road (Khajoori and Shastri Park), Kalindi Kunj Bridge, GTK Road, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Najafgarh Road, MB Road and Maa Anandmai Marg.

“There will be no restrictions for New Delhi railway station, Old Delhi railway station, Nizamuddin railway station and ISBT. However, people should leave in advance and keep sufficient time to accommodate possible delays on routes. People are requested to avail public transport like Delhi Metro to help decongestion of roads. Roadside parking must be avoided as it causes hindrance to normal flow of traffic,” it reads.

Asking the commuters to park their vehicles only at designated parking lots, the advisory further said that general public and motorists are advised to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections.

A senior officer of Delhi Police said that out of those 35 identified ponds, Bhalswa lake near Golf Course in outer north district will have the maximum footfall, where at least 2 lakh people is expected to gather for Chhath Puja rituals. “Eight additional companies of reserve force will keep a close eye there to avert any mishap. Over 120 barricades will be installed to restrict the heavy traffic flow on the ghat there,” said a local police officer.

Among other ponds expected to have maximum number of devotees are the one behind Majlis Park Metro Station (60,000), Hathi Ghat, ITO (50,000), Surya Upasana Park, Dabri (40,000) and DDA Ground Narela (25,000). “The prayers are offered both at sunset and sunrise. While some devotees may leave after the sunset prayers, several will stay for the night at various ponds in tents,” the officer added.