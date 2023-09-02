G20 rehearsal in Delhi: What are the traffic restrictions in place for weekend?

In view of the upcoming G20 Summit, the Delhi Traffic Police has announced widespread restrictions spread across the region for the full traffic rehearsal, which will be held Saturday and Sunday from 8am onwards.

The G20 Summit in New Delhi is scheduled for September 9 and 10 (Representative Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The G20 Summit in New Delhi is scheduled for September 9 and 10.

People have been advised to avoid travel to these regions, wherever possible, and have been asked to plan their routes well in advance in order to avoid a series of stretches through Saturday and Sunday.

Special commissioner of police (traffic) SS Yadav had said that the traffic will not be affected for a long time on carriageways towards the New Delhi area.

Here are some FAQs for traffic restrictions:

Why are certain roads closed/ restricted over the weekend?

The Delhi Traffic Police is holding a full traffic rehearsal for the G20 Summit on Saturday and Sunday.

Which roads will be impacted?

Some of the roads that will likely witness traffic snarls due to the restrictions include Sardar Patel Marg, Panchsheel Marg, 11 Murti, Teen Murti roundabout, Barakhamba Road, Janpath, Kartavya Path, Vivekanand Marg, near the Lodhi Road flyover, Joseph Tito Marg, Press Enclave Road, Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg, C-Hexagon, Mathura Road and Saleem Garh bypass.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At what time will the traffic be most affected?

On Saturday, restrictions are in place for rehearsals in three shifts — 8.30am to 12 noon, 4.30pm to 6pm, and 7pm to 11pm. Sunday’s rehearsal schedule too will be in three shifts — between 8am and 9am, 9.30am to 10.30am, and 12.30pm to 4pm

For how long will traffic movement be impacted?

During the rehearsal, traffic is likely to be impacted on the routes which the carcade takes. At any given point it should not take more than 3-5 minutes for the cars to pass through, according to special commissioner of police (traffic) SS Yadav.

Can people visit India Gate or drive on C-Hexagon?

Traffic will likely be impacted on the roads leading to C-Hexagon, though traffic police personnel will remove restrictions at regular intervals to allow the movement of vehicles. Yadav said commuters are advised to plan their journeys.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Will buses ply?

Bus services will largely remain unaffected, though certain routes may be diverted from roads in the New Delhi district, depending on the real-time traffic situation, said the traffic police.

Will autos and taxis ply?

Yes, but there could be congestion and delays, because of which commuters must keep sufficient time at hand and make use of Metro services.

Will Metro run?

Yes, police have advised commuters to opt for travelling in the Metro over private vehicles, autos and taxis.

How will people reach the airport/railway stations?

People can use autos, taxis and their private vehicles, but the traffic police have advised commuters to opt for the Metro, “especially the Airport Express Line connecting New Delhi Station to Dwarka Sector 21 Station via IGI Airport T3”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Is this a precursor to what the city would look like during the G20 Summit?

Mostly, yes. However, people will not be allowed to board or deboard from the Supreme Court Metro station, between 5pm on September 9 and 11am on September 10.

Earlier, residents were informed that during the three-day G20 Summit, travel and access to the national capital will be severely restricted.

Due to security reasons, only residents and those in essential services jobs will be allowed to enter the New Delhi district. Other places will also be highly regulated.