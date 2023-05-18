Ditch cars, unclog India Gate: Delhi traffic police advisory

The Delhi traffic police on Wednesday issued an advisory urging people to use public transport to reach the Kartavya Path, which has become a strong crowd-puller since being inaugurated last year, leading to traffic snarls at and around the India Gate C-Hexagon and clogging up the few parking spots in the vicinity.

At Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The two-km-long Kartavya Path and the surrounding area from India Gate to Vijay Chowk get an estimated footfall of 75,000 people daily on weekdays and over 150,000 on weekends. The two car parks parallel to Kartavya Path can only accommodate 120 vehicles.

The advisory mentioned many areas of concern including vendors not sticking to vending zones, pedestrians mixing with high-speed traffic, and autorickshaws parked along the main carriageway.

Cabs stop midway to drop off passengers at C- Hexagon, near India Gate on Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/ HT Photo)

While the spillover of cars on the road waiting to enter the parking lots adds to the traffic, the major blockage on the C-Hexagon area around Kartavya Path is due to the vendors and wrongly parked autorickshaws along the roads, the advisory said.

“We conduct enforcement drives and challan erring vehicles regularly. However, vendors stationed haphazardly are also a big problem through the C-Hexagon and it needs to be addressed,” said SS Yadav, special CP (traffic).

“Crossing this stretch at any time of the day is a hassle now. Even during afternoons, there are ice cream vendors on the road and people crowd around these carts. People also cross towards the central area where these carts are parked. One cannot afford to be careless while driving here,” said Anoop Singh, a resident of Panchsheel Enclave.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is already planning to increase the space for the designated vending zones in the area along with improving public spaces.

Officials said that despite regular enforcement drives, the vendors tend to crowd around the stretch leading to Man Singh Road and opposite Hyderabad House, even when the vending area remains vacant. CPWD officials said that to address the issue, they plan to increase the vending zone from the existing 2,000 sqm to 4,000 sqm.

“The vendors do not space themselves out over the allotted zones and crowd some spots, adding to challenges. We will check the demand and try to increase the total area for vending zone, instead of increasing the number of such zones. This will help restrict their movement and keep them away from the road,” said a CPWD official, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, vendors said that it is only profitable for them to be stationed where there is high demand. “Most of Kartavya Path has grass and benches where people sit and enjoy with their families. They have food or ice cream while visiting India Gate or while leaving the area. There is no point for us to be in areas with no buyers. Besides, those who don’t restrict themselves to the vending zone and stand outside are making more profit,” said an ice cream vendor near Kartavya Path.

Traffic police officials said that while the deployment has been increased, the congestion can only be addressed by relocating vendors who halt traffic along the road.

The advisory issued added that due to the heavy volume of vehicular traffic on C-Hexagon, pedestrians are advised not to cross the carriageway except via the underpasses or zebra crossings at Tilak Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Shahjahan Road, and KG Marg.

Pedestrians and visitors, on the other hand, said that some restrictions are impractical and cannot be fully implemented.

“When there is a straight road to cross over from the lawn, why would anyone use an underpass? This a large area, and people cannot go from one corner to the other to eat ice cream, buy a balloon, or even board an auto or a cab,” complained Pinki Mahto, a visitor at Kartavya Path.

The visitors crossing the stretch amid high-speed traffic also add to congestion in the area.

While the autos do not remain parked for a long time, they move and halt along the sides of Kartavya Path and block the carriageway. The autos tend to stop here as they get the most passengers from the area.

The advisory said that designated pick-up and drop points along C-Hexagon are located at Tilak Marg radial, near the National War Memorial Gate, Dr Zakir Hussain radial, Shahjahan radial, and KG Marg radial.

“Drivers are advised not to block the carriageway by halting their vehicles or waiting along C-Hexagon. Any violation is liable to prosecution. People travelling in their vehicles should use paid parking facilities and not park on roads. Improperly parked vehicles are liable to towing and fine,” said the traffic advisory.

Officials said that more than private vehicles, cabs and autos tend to block the carriageway. Most autos park briefly around the barricades between Kartavya Path and India Gate and opposite Hyderabad House leading to Ashoka Road.

The traffic advisory also said that the inauguration of the Kartavya Path has attracted a heavy footfall of visitors. “The changed landscape and ongoing construction projects have highlighted the need for public awareness regarding the location of various utilities and their access points... people planning a visit to India Gate should make maximum use of public transport,” the advisory said.

The advisory added that the nearest Metro stations to Kartavya Path are Supreme Court, Khan Market, Mandi House, and ITO, from where one can walk or use other public transport to reach India Gate. Visitors can also reach India Gate using city buses, which stop along C-Hexagon near Baroda House, National Stadium, and National Art Gallery.