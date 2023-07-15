Delhi police allow traffic on some roads as Yamuna level recedes. Details here

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday reopened some roads that had been closed to traffic due to the increase in the Yamuna water level over the past few days.

The Delhi Traffic Police said the decision was taken in view of the receding water level of the Yamuna (Twitter/dtptraffic)

The traffic police said Boulevard Road to slip road, below Yudhisthir setu to Mahatma Gandhi Marg to Wazirabad flyover have been opened for traffic

“Both carriageways of Mahatma Gandhi Marg from Chadagiram Akhara to IP college have been opened now. Similarly, both carriageways of the road connecting Shantivan and Geeta colony have been opened only for light vehicles, including four-wheelers. However, the road from Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards ISBT Kashmere Gate is still closed due to waterlogging,” said special commissioner of police (traffic) SS Yadav.

He said the decision was taken in view of the receding water level of the Yamuna.

The Yamuna water level receded to 207.53 metres at 9am on Saturday, down one metre from the peak of 208.66 metre on Thursday evening, and is projected by the Central Water Commission to decline to 206.72 metre by 9-11pm on Saturday.

Yadav said: “Bhairon Marg from Mathura Road to Ring Road carriageway has been opened, while both carriageways on Vikas Marg from ITO to Laxmi Nagar have been opened. Similarly, carriageways on Chandgi Ram Akhara to Mukarba Chowk have been opened now”.

Listing the prominent roads that are still closed to traffic, Yadav said both carriageways of Ring Road-Majnu Ka Tilla-ISBT-Shanti Van-IP flyover to IP Depot are still closed. “The Ring Road-IP Depot to IP flyover to ISBT carriageway is still restricted for any vehicular movement, while the Salim Garh bypass is still closed. The road between the old iron bridge pusta and Shamshan Ghat is still closed. But as these roads are now getting commutable due to the receding water level of Yamuna, we will open these roads one by one. I hope by Saturday evening, we’ll be able to open more roads for vehicular movement,” he said.

Yadav said nearly 5,000 traffic police personnel had been deployed in the affected areas of Delhi to keep traffic moving and help commuters in case they get stuck in jams in the waterlogged areas.

According to the advisory issued by the Delhi traffic police on Saturday, the entry of heavy goods vehicles has been banned from Singhu Border, Tikri Border, Rajokari Border, Badarpur Border, Chilla Border, Gazipur Border, Loni Border, Apsara Border and Bhopura Border.

“However, there are no restrictions on vehicles carrying essential commodities/services and relief materials,” it said.