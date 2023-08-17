'Care about safety of those who protect the nation’: Delhi traffic police organise workshop for army soldiers. Watch

We care for the safety of those who keep the nation safe, said Delhi traffic police it shared glimpses of its workshop with army soldiers and their families on road safety on Thursday. The special programme to sensitise the army personnel on road safety was conducted in Delhi Cantonment area by the Delhi traffic police's Road Safety Cell. Screengrab of the video shared by Delhi traffic police on sensitisation on road safety for army personnel on Thursday.

The 77-second video shows a soldier riding a scooty as a crowd of women and children watched the demo. Listing out the faults with the soldier's ride, a traffic cop explains, “One mistake that he (soldier) has committed is not putting the strap of the helmet. Till the chin strap of the helmet is not buckled, a person is considered without a helmet.”

One should not wear a helmet just to avoid police challans but for your safety, the cop added. “Another mistake that was committed is using a phone while riding a vehicle. Listening to mobile phone distracts the rider and obstacles such as breakers became unnoticed,” he said.

Do not commit these mistakes, avoid using a phone while driving a vehicle, the traffic cop informed the crowd. The clip also shows a gathering of army personnel's families sitting together and attending a lecture by Delhi traffic police.

A similar workshop by conducted by the traffic police on Wednesday at Nigam Co-ed School, New Police Lines and MCD Primary School, Jhandewalan. Police said that the kids were educated about traffic lights and how to cross the road safely.

The common public was also sensitised about road safety to prevent accidents. Road users at Britannia Chowk (one of the black spots) were informed about various road safety measures and traffic rules by the Road Safety Cell on Wednesday, said the police.