Seizure of overage vehicles to continue in Delhi

Delhi transport department officials on Wednesday said they will not stop the lifting of parked overage (end of life) vehicles because there have been rulings by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court saying that serious measures need to be taken to remove overage polluting vehicles from the capital in the larger public interest.

Earlier on Tuesday, state transport minister Kailash Gahlot wrote a letter to transport commissioner Ashish Kundra to stop the lifting of overage vehicles for scrapping which are not plying but are parked on the road. (ANI)

In the letter, Gahlot said, “It has been brought to my notice by various people that vehicles, which have completed the age validity and are parked in Delhi, are being forcefully towed away by the enforcement teams of the transport department. At the outset, towing away of a parked vehicle is not mandated anywhere in law. The department is within its right to take action against a vehicle which is plying on the roads of Delhi but forcefully towing away a vehicle which is parked, is not allowed and needs to be discontinued forthwith.”

Transport commissioner Ashish Kundra said: “We would urge the people of Delhi to take an NOC (no objection certificate) from the transport department and sell off their overage vehicles failing which they run the risk of their vehicles getting confiscated for scrapping if such vehicles are found to ply on roads of Delhi or are parked on public streets. Air pollution has larger implications on public health, and it is our shared responsibility to ensure that our children are able to breathe clean air.”

The commissioner said that the drive against overage vehicles was not carried out on Wednesday due to some confusion, but it will resume.

On March 29, the transport department launched a drive against overage vehicles – both plying and parked on city roads. Since then, over 2,000 vehicles have been seized by the enforcement wing of the transport department.

Meanwhile, transport minister Gahlot did not respond to requests for comments.

Recently, the minister discussed the issue with the special commissioner (enforcement) in a meeting and told him that towing away parked vehicles should not be done as it is not only illegal but also leads to chaotic situations in the city.

No vehicle which is 15 years or older can operate on the roads of the Capital, according to orders issued by the National Green Tribunal in 2015 and the Supreme Court in 2018. For diesel vehicles, the time period is 10 years. The government calls such vehicles “end-of-Iife” vehicles.