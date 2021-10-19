Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Two arrested for committing four robberies in one night in Dwarka
delhi news

Delhi: Two arrested for committing four robberies in one night in Dwarka

Police said the two arrested men were travelling in a car when a team intercepted their vehicle in Dwarka Sector 10
The men arrested for the Dwarka crime are both residents of outer Delhi. (Representative photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 11:55 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

Police on Tuesday said they have arrested two men, who were involved in a series of four robberies within a span two hours in Dwarka last week, after an encounter in Dwarka Sector 10 on Wednesday night. The two arrested suspects sustained gunshot wounds in the shoot-out, and their interrogation led to the arrest of their associate, a former Delhi Civil Defence employee, the police said.

The arrested men were identified only by single names as Sachin,21, and Bablu,20, both residents of Mangolpuri in outer Delhi. Their accomplice Vishal, a resident of Sultanpuri in Delhi, was arrested later.

Police said the duo was travelling in a car when the police team intercepted their vehicle in Dwarka Sector 10 and asked them to surrender. The duo opened fire at the police in a bid to escape. One of the two shots fired by them hit a policeman, but he was saved by his bulletproof jacket, police said. Two shots that the police fired in retaliation hit Sachin and Bablu in their knees, police said.

On the intervening night of October 11 and 12, four incidents of armed robbery were reported from Dwraka, police said. In the first incident, the complainant alleged that a Santro car stopped in front of his scooter around 12.30am near Mahadev Apartments, Sector 23. Three persons got out of the car and robbed him of valuables, a senior police officer said.

RELATED STORIES

In the second incident, the mobile phone of the second complainant was snatched near Hotel Welcome by three to four men and after committing the robbery, they fled in a Santro car, the officer said. The third incident happened around 1.15am — the mobile phone of a third person was snatched from Sector 9, Dwarka. In the fourth incident, a man named Shagun reported that around 2.35am a car stopped in front of his scooter near Vegas Mall, and the occupants robbed him of his mobile phone, police said.

“The arrested men and their one known associate planned to commit a series of robberies in quick succession, after taking inspiration from a crime show on TV,” said a senior police officer, adding that the suspects were identified after the investigating team scanned more than 200 CCTV camera footage and questioned nearly 100 persons.

