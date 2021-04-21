Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi under lockdown, migrants rush to home states | In Photos
Delhi under lockdown, migrants rush to home states | In Photos

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had appealed to the migrants to stay back in the national capital as it is only a “short lockdown.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 11:44 AM IST
Migrant woman carries belongings on her head as she arrives at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal after Delhi Government announced a complete lockdown for 6 days.(ANI Photo )

Delhi is observing a six-day lockdown, which ends on April 26 morning, to arrest the fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the city. While most streets wore a deserted look, bus stops were massively crowded as migrants were seen rushing to their home states fearing the extension of the shutdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the state governments on Tuesday to reach out to migrants and ensure their well-being. While announcing the shutdown on Monday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal too had appealed to the migrants to stay back in the national capital as it is only a “short lockdown.” “I appeal to you with folded hands. It's a small lockdown, only for six days. Don't leave Delhi and go. I am very hopeful and that we won't need to further extend the lockdown. The government will take care of you," the chief minister said.

On Tuesday, Delhi witnessed a spike of 28,395 coronavirus cases and 277 deaths, according to the data released by the Delhi government's health department.

Here’s a look at the Delhi lockdown in photos

Vijay Chowk wears a deserted look during Covid-induced lockdown, as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi on Tuesday (PTI)
Migrants board interstate buses for their native places, amid a Covid-induced lockdown imposed by Delhi Government to curb coronavirus cases. (PTI)
Delhi Police personnel check lockdown passes for commuters at Dundahera-Kapashera Delhi border. (PTI)
Migrant workers continue to leave for their hometown at Kaushambi, after the Delhi government imposed a 6-days lockdown. (ANI Photo)
A deserted view of a road during week-long lockdown near Red Fort, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Migrant workers arrive to board the bus for their hometown after the 6-day lockdown imposed by Delhi government (ANI Photo)
