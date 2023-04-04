Delhi University panel to probe Indraprastha College harassment

The Delhi University on Monday constituted a five-member committee to inquire into the alleged harassment of students at Indraprastha (IP) College for Women during a college fest on March 28. The panel has also been asked to suggest measures to curb such incidents in future.

During a protest at Indraprastha College on Monday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The committee, headed by Prakash Singh, director of the DU South Campus, has been asked to submit its report within a week, a notification issued by registrar Vikas Gupta said.

“The Competent Authority has constituted the committee to inquire into the incident… during the college cultural festival,” the registrar said.

Other members of the committee are proctor Rajni Abbi, dean of students’ welfare Pankaj Arora, joint proctor Geeta Sahare and Manju Mukul Kumble, professor at the Department of Hindi. “The Chairperson of the Committee is authorised to co-opt any additional member as and when needed,” the registrar said.

The development came hours after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) launched an investigation into recurring incidents of sexual harassment of female students during college fests. The commission has summoned officials from the Delhi Police and Delhi University on April 6 to furnish details regarding the guidelines and systems they have established to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

“We are witnessing a trend of harassment of girls inside colleges during fests and cultural programs. This is very serious and needs urgent intervention. It is unfortunate that the university administration and Delhi Police have not been able to prevent such incidents. Strong action should be taken by the University and Delhi Police in the matter and action should be taken against the persons responsible for the security lapse,” said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal in a statement issued on Monday.

Meanwhile, a students’ group that gathered outside IP College to protest against the alleged harassment said on Monday that police had detained protesters and had taken them to three different locations. Delhi Police, however, denied the charge.

“Today at around 11 am, outside IP College, some 15-20 protestors of All India Students’ Association started their protest. They were asked to disperse but they did not. Then, between 12: 40- 1 pm, some 27 protestors were removed peacefully from there. They were taken to Burari police station and were relieved there. No one from them was from IP College,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north).

