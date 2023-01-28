Delhi University forms panel to ‘look into’ stir over showing BBC film

New Delhi: A day after protests erupted at Delhi University’s Arts Faculty and the police detained at least 24 students attempting to screen the controversial BBC documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots, the university set up a seven-member committee to inquire into the incident, according to a university notification issued on Saturday.

“The vice-chancellor has constituted a committee to enforce discipline and maintain law and order in the university,” the notification signed by DU registrar Vikas Gupta said.

“The committee may specifically look into the incident of January 27, 2023, which occurred outside the Faculty of Arts and opposite gate no.4 of the university,” it added.

The committee is led by DU proctor Rajni Abbi. Six other members of the committee include the joint proctor, chief security officer, principals of Hansraj College and Kirorimal College, and professors from the department of commerce and social work.

University proctor Rajni Abbi on Friday said the screenings were being planned to “disrupt universities” and no one could screen a banned film in a public space. Abbi, who is also a former Bharatiya Janata Party mayor of Delhi, said that the university had written to the police “preemptively” on Thursday apprehending violence.

She added that no screening should have been organised since section 144 of CrPC was in place. “They had no reason to show that film since it is banned. Why should anyone show a banned film in public like this? It is not allowed. We will check if the detained students are genuine students of Delhi University or not. If they are DU students, the university will take appropriate action; but if they are outsiders, the police will take legal action against them,” said Abbi.

Similar disruptions and protests have been reported from universities across the country since the first episode of the two-part documentary was aired last week on BBC-2 in the UK. The documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of the state, sparked a controversy with the central government rejecting it as “propaganda” and a reflection of a “colonial mindset.”

Speaking on condition of anonymity, officials last week said that the Centre ordered YouTube to take down copies of the documentary and asked Twitter to remove posts connected to it as the administration believes that the series poses a threat to the country’s sovereignty and public order. The Opposition criticised the move, accusing the Centre of promoting censorship and subverting dissent.