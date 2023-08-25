DU to hold G20 cultural, academic programmes

Delhi University’s culture council has planned to conduct G20-related cultural and academic programmes for which it has identified 18 nodal centres — 15 colleges and three postgraduate departments. The 18 centres have been allocated a G20 member each and will be organising programmes related to the respective member.

Illuminated G20 logo seen ahead of the summit, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The programmes, scheduled from August 28 to November 29, will comprise cultural programmes, debates, talks and seminars and will involve students, alumni, industry experts and diplomats, according to the university.

Anoop Lather, chairperson of the council said that the 19 G20 members (participating countries) have been allotted to the centres.

“We asked the colleges if they were interested, after which we allotted the 19 members to these 18 colleges and departments. The centres have been given grants of ₹2 lakh each for the same,” said Lather. The colleges and departments were shortlisted based on resources, interest and capabilities.

For instance, Zakir Hussain College will be conducting programmes on South Africa on September 14 and 15, while Miranda House will conduct those on the European Union on September 27.

One of the language departments participating — the Arabic department — has been allotted Saudi Arabia. The other two departments include anthropology and Persian departments.

Miranda House principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said that the college is in talks with the EU office regarding the programmes. “We will have a talk by a diplomat. We are also looking at getting young people from the EU to participate,” said Nanda.

She added that they are also considering hosting Model United Nations (MUNs), adding that Sustainable Development Goals and climate change will be at the centre of the conversations.

Meanwhile, Janki Devi Memorial College has been allotted Argentina. Principal of the college, Swati Pal, said that they have reached out to the embassy regarding the programmes. “We hope to collaborate with them regarding talks, workshops and round-table conferences. We are also planning to have smaller programmes such as wall painting and poster making,” said Pal.

She added that they also hope to expose students to the country’s culture through their song and dance, with the help of the embassy.

The festival’s inaugural ceremony was held on August 23 with DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh presiding over the ceremony. The nodal centres were given the flags of the countries that they will represent.

A concept note drafted by the university said that the idea of the festival is to promote “cross-cultural understanding” and embrace the “global vision of the G20”. It added that the activities will range from performances, symposia, debates on contemporary issues and seminars on business and trade.