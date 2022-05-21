Delhi University professor held for social media post on Gyanvapi
Delhi University (DU) professor Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday in connection with a case registered against him North Delhi’s cyber police station. He was booked for allegedly making a reportedly objectionable social media post.
Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed the arrest.
The professor’s social media post referred to claims of a Shivling been found at the Gyanvapi mosque. A case under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion by words) and 295A (malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against him at the cyber police station in North Delhi, the police said.
Police had said that a complaint was received on Tuesday night against the professor of history at Hindu College, regarding deliberate and malicious post on Facebook, which was allegedly intended to outrage religious feelings, by insulting a religion and its religious beliefs. “The accused had allegedly posted a photo of the structure and made objectionable comments on Tuesday. Legal action has been initiated in this regard and the investigation has been taken up,” he said.
Lal, associate professor at Delhi University’s Hindu College, had earlier said he had simply posed a question as a student of history. “People can be hurt by anything. Academic discourse cannot be sidelined on account of perceived hurt. I had asked a simple question to enquire if the so-called shivling was broken or cut. Mullahs and Pandits don’t need to comment on it. An art historian should answer this question,” said Lal.
Gehlot dials Mann for quick repair of Sirhind canal
Jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday spoke to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann over the phone, requesting him to get the repair of the damaged portion of the Sirhind canal done. Gehlot made Mann aware of problems faced in Rajasthan after part of the Sirhind canal was damaged on April 1. He said Bhagwant Mann assured him that efforts will be made to complete the repair work at the earliest.
Prayagraj SSP announces cash reward on arrest of Jackie gang members
SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar announced a reward of ₹25,000 each on three absconding members of notorious Jackie gang along with the person who was sheltering them at his house in Naini area recently. SSP Ajay Kumar said ₹25,000 cash reward has been announced on arrest of one the infamous betting racket kingpin of the district, Pankaj Singh. A native of Chitrakoot, Pankaj Singh has half a dozen cases lodged against him.
Three held for intruding into army area, clicking photos in Ludhiana
Ludhiana: Three men were nabbed after they intruded into the army area and clicked photos and made videos using their mobile phones in Ludhiana's Sidhwan Bet. The army handed over the trio to police. The Sidhwan Bet police have registered an FIR against Harpreet Singh, Ashdeep Singh of Salempur village in Ludhiana and Rajan Kumar of Bihar. When they were recording videos using their smartphones, armymen nabbed them. The police are scanning their mobile phones.
After HC orders, govt transfers Hoshiarpur civil surgeon, medical officer
Hoshiarpur: On the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court, the state health department has shifted two medical officers out of the district as they had been constantly fighting legal and administrative battles against each other. The government has transferred district health officer Lakhvir Singh, who was given additional charge of civil surgeon only a few days ago, to Gurdaspur, and medical officer Parminder Singh to Pathankot.
Warring questions logic behind converting Sewa Kendras into ‘mohalla clinics’
Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday questioned the Aam Aadmi Party government's logic in converting the 'Sewa Kendras' (service centres) into “mohalla clinics” when there was already a huge medical infrastructure existing in the state. Warring advised chief minister Bhagwant Mann that instead of parroting what he is told by his masters sitting in Delhi, he should work on Punjab's own model.
