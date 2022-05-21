Delhi University professor held for social media post on Gyanvapi

Delhi University (DU) professor Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday in connection with a case registered against him North Delhi’s cyber police station. He was booked for allegedly making a reportedly objectionable social media post.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi confirmed the arrest.

The professor’s social media post referred to claims of a Shivling been found at the Gyanvapi mosque. A case under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion by words) and 295A (malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against him at the cyber police station in North Delhi, the police said.

Police had said that a complaint was received on Tuesday night against the professor of history at Hindu College, regarding deliberate and malicious post on Facebook, which was allegedly intended to outrage religious feelings, by insulting a religion and its religious beliefs. “The accused had allegedly posted a photo of the structure and made objectionable comments on Tuesday. Legal action has been initiated in this regard and the investigation has been taken up,” he said.

Lal, associate professor at Delhi University’s Hindu College, had earlier said he had simply posed a question as a student of history. “People can be hurt by anything. Academic discourse cannot be sidelined on account of perceived hurt. I had asked a simple question to enquire if the so-called shivling was broken or cut. Mullahs and Pandits don’t need to comment on it. An art historian should answer this question,” said Lal.