Delhi University students protest electrocution of gardener at South Campus

New Delhi

An FIR has been registered under sections 287 (negligent conduct) and 106 (1) (causing death by rash or negligent act) of the BNS. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Students of Delhi University’s (DU’s) South Campus on Tuesday held a protest over the death of a gardener by electrocution on Monday afternoon, alleging negligence by the administration and demanding compensation and employment for the family.

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Students’ organisations also alleged that the gardener was made to work as an electrician, and that the university also tried to hide the incident from students.

The university did not respond to HT’s queries for comment on the matter.

The Delhi Police said they were informed about the electrocution of a 33-year-old man at around 5.30pm on Monday.

In a statement, the police said, “The police staff shifted the deceased to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared ‘Brought Dead,’ and an MLC was prepared accordingly. During enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased was working as a private mali in the university campus and had allegedly suffered an electric shock while pruning trees,” says the statement.

It said an FIR has been registered under sections 287 (negligent conduct) and 106 (1) (causing death by rash or negligent act) of the BNS against unidentified persons.

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{{^usCountry}} “The FIR filed by the police names a junior engineer, and claims that due to whose negligence an electrical current was running through a steel ladder, which the gardener came in contact with and died. It does not mention that he was being made to work as an electrician,” said B Parijat, 21, a student of Hansraj and a member of the Student Federation of India (SFI). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The FIR filed by the police names a junior engineer, and claims that due to whose negligence an electrical current was running through a steel ladder, which the gardener came in contact with and died. It does not mention that he was being made to work as an electrician,” said B Parijat, 21, a student of Hansraj and a member of the Student Federation of India (SFI). {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the same was not stated while the FIR was filed and they are verifying the claim.

The protesting students sought ₹25 lakh in compensation to the family of the deceased, employment for a family member, and DU taking responsibility for the education and welfare of the gardener’s child.

“We have gotten a receipt of our demands from the university, with their letterhead on the document, but we do not know if they will accept our demands, as they have only given verbal assurance,” said another protesting student, requesting anonymity.