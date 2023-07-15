DU students: How much do you spend in a day?

You must be living under a rock in Delhi University (DU), if you are active on Instagram and yet not come across the video that captures a college goer’s expenditure in a day. How much is it? ₹242. Yes, that’s the keemat of ek din ka kharcha of a DU student. So much so that their budgeting skills are put to test when they set foot for college.

A video grab from the reel of Apao Rakovine that went viral with more than 500k views. (Photo: thatpetitefoodie/Instagram)

Apao Rakovine, the DU student behind the viral reel

Apao Rakovine, a second-year student of BSc (Hons) Food Technology at DU’s Institute of Home Economics (IHE), recorded and shared the details of her daily expenditure in a video on Instagram, which has amassed over 579k views and 21.1k likes. The 19-year-old tells us, “I did not expect that the reel would go this viral and I would find so many people relating with me. Budgeting is like a silent thing everybody does in their college days, but I decided to be outspoken about it just to keep a log of how much I spend in a day. I didn’t know a day for around ₹250 is a luxury for many. The good part is that since I live with my family, at least one meal in a day is free for me (smiles). But, it’s quite fair accounting on my part given the ever-rising cost of travel in the city — be it via the Metro or auto — which is almost unavoidable for most college students since they can’t afford to drive their private vehicles.

Travel: Rickshaw and metro fare to college - ₹50

Drink: Bottled lime juice - ₹ 20

Lunch : Rajma chawal at canteen - ₹30

Snack : Puff - ₹42

Travel: Metro and rickshaw fare back home - ₹50

Post workout: Mausambi juice - ₹50

Total spending: ₹242

Shreyan Teotia, a final-year BA (Prog) student at Shivaji College

Shreyan Teotia feels that travel is basic course of everyday expenditure that makes him fish out money.

The final-year student of BA (Prog) at Shivaji College says, “Since I travel from Greater Noida to my college in Raja Garden, I end up going a little over as compared to the budget in this viral reel. I have to shell out this much because I cannot compromise on my travel. Also, I like to eat at roadside stalls rather than fast food chains, so I save up there. But, that also depends on the season. Since it’s monsoon now, I’m avoiding street food.”

Soham Nagar, final-year student of BA (Prog) in advertising at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC)

Soham Nagar tries to balance out his expenses by skipping to take his bike.

The final-year student of BA (Prog) in advertising at Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC), says, “ ₹242 ka budget for a day sounds like luxury to me! When it comes to everyday spendings, I usually cut down my cost in a way that I’m able to keep it at around ₹150. But sometimes, when I have to get my class notes photocopied, or when I opt to ride on my bike from my house in Rohini’s Sector 7 to Chanakyapuri, depending on the weather, that’s when my fuel expenditure becomes an addition.”

Khushi Chadha, final-year student of BA (Hons) Psychology at Gargi College

Khushi Chadha feels that the Apao’s expenditure is quite budget friendly.

A final-year student of BA (Hons) Psychology at Gargi College, says: “I live with parents, too, yet don’t know how this girl cut down her expenses because I spend like there’s no tomorrow! It’s mostly on food. How can one stay sane in classes without gorging on tempting food all day? I’m amazed at her skills! Par aisi bhi kya cost-cutting ki khane se zyada travel mein kharch ho raha hai?”

Garima Gupta, final-year student of BSc (Hons) Home Science at Lady Irwin College

Garima Gupta feels that PG students have to budget their daily expense in a much bigger way.

The final-year student of BSc (Hons) Home Science at Lady Irwin College says: “In an expensive city like Delhi, if a student is spending only ₹242, I’ve to ask, how? Mera toh per day at least ₹300 kharcha ho hi jata hai. This is when I’m a Delhiite, whereas my outstation friends spend almost ₹600 per day!

Author tweets @maishascribbles

