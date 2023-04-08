Master’s course in public health, re-hiring policy in works at Delhi University

The executive council (EC) of Delhi University on Monday will deliberate upon introducing a Master’s course in Public Health, and re-employing retired academicians for research purposes, officials familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The screening committee will include a chairperson nominated by the vice-chancellor, chairperson of the research council, Dean of Research, Dean of the faculty concerned, Dean of Academic Affairs, HoD concerned, and Joint Registrar, as members (HT Archive)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The public health course, if approved, will be undertaken at the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), which is affiliated with DU, from the 2023-24 academic session.

The varsity has also framed guidelines for the re-employment of “research-oriented academicians” post-retirement for a five-year term on a contractual basis at the department level, officials said.

Last year, DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh constituted an inspection committee to assess NIHFW’s infrastructure, faculty, laboratories, and other facilities, to start the course. The committee gave its clearance, and suggested that the institute could initiate the course with an intake of 20 students per year from the upcoming academic session.

Another crucial proposal that the EC will take up for consideration is the guidelines for the re-employment of academicians for a five-year term after retirement to promote research culture. The university constituted a committee last year to frame guidelines for the re-employment of academicians with a proven track record of quality research and publications in various disciplines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the guidelines outlined in the EC agenda accessed by HT, professors seeking re-employment need to submit online applications to the administration at least two months before the date of superannuation. The application be placed before a seven-member screening committee for further processing.

The screening committee will include a chairperson nominated by the vice-chancellor, chairperson of the research council, Dean of Research, Dean of the faculty concerned, Dean of Academic Affairs, Head of the Department concerned, and Joint Registrar, as members.

“The re-employment of a professor/senior professor shall be subject to the University’s clearance with respect to her/his conduct as a teacher, her/his disciplinary record as well as financial prudence,” the guidelines read.

University registrar Vikas Gupta said that earlier the university’s proposal to offer the extension was in line with UGC guidelines and aligned with the New Education Policy’s goal of improving quality research. “This provision is outlined in the UGC guidelines. The EC will take up the matter on Monday and we are hopeful that it will be passed. The step will help strengthen the research culture at the varsity,” said Gupta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The re-employed professor will not hold any administrative position and will hold the position on a contractual basis. The teacher will be expected to teach, lead research groups, train UG, PG, and doctoral students, and mentor post-doctoral fellows as per the guidelines. Teachers shall not remain in such re-employment after attaining the age of 70 years, the guidelines say. The current retirement age is 65.

“No teacher shall continue to remain in such re-employment after attaining the age of 70 years. The re-employed professor/senior professor shall be given an office in the department and if required shall share the laboratory with another faculty,” state the guidelines.