The Yamuna’s winter froth problem along the Kalindi Kunj-Asgarpur stretch could see some improvement, with the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments undertaking work to channel more than 200 cusecs of treated wastewater into the river through a redesigned Abul Fazal drain.
A senior government official said work is underway on a 2.8-km-long, over 27-foot-wide drain to carry treated water from the Okhla sewage treatment plant (STP) downstream of the Okhla Barrage, in a bid to improve the river’s environmental flow and dilute pollutants.
The remodelling and desilting of the Abul Fazal drain is being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department with funding from the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the official added.
Also Read:Yamuna toxic foam: Why is the river covered with glacier-like layers of froth?
Once completed, the drain will be among the widest in Delhi, comparable in scale to the Najafgarh drain. Wastewater from more than a dozen residential areas, including Shaheen Bagh, Zakir Nagar, Noor Nagar, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar, Jasola Village and Abul Fazal Enclave, will be diverted to the Okhla STP for treatment before being discharged into the Yamuna downstream of the barrage, an official said.
The project is expected to improve the river’s environmental flow and dilute pollutants in the stretch that falls under Uttar Pradesh’s jurisdiction, the official added.{{/usCountry}}
The project is expected to improve the river’s environmental flow and dilute pollutants in the stretch that falls under Uttar Pradesh’s jurisdiction, the official added.{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Delhi govt begins Yamuna defoaming work, clears ₹91L for froth study
A second official said untreated wastewater entering the Okhla stretch of the Yamuna was heavily polluted. When the water falls from the barrage, the resulting turbulence contributes to foam formation.
The problem becomes particularly severe around Kalindi Kunj between October and December, coinciding with the Chhath Puja festival. The froth on the river during this period has often become a subject of political debate.
The ongoing work on the Abul Fazal drain is aimed at addressing the problem by ensuring that treated wastewater, rather than untreated sewage, enters the river. The Delhi government has provided approximately ₹14 crore for the redesign. Once the work is completed, the drain is expected to carry more than 200 cusecs of treated water into the Yamuna, the official said.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Paras Singh is a New Delhi-based journalist with Hindustan Times, where he serves as Deputy Metro Editor. He reports on urban governance, the Delhi government, the Delhi BJP, water management, the environment, communities and city life. He joined Hindustan Times in 2021 after beginning his journalism career at The Times of India in 2016, where he covered civic bodies, the water and power sectors, and urban infrastructure. Over the last decade, some of his reporting has led to significant public impact, with investigations into environmental violations, corruption and illegal industrial activity contributing to multiple judicial interventions by the National Green Tribunal and the Delhi High Court. A graduate of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, Paras studied journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Having extensively covered the capital's evolving civic and governance landscape, his recent work increasingly explores Delhi's history, built heritage, urban evolution and the relationship between people and place, alongside continuing to report on governance and public policy.
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