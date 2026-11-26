The Yamuna’s winter froth problem along the Kalindi Kunj-Asgarpur stretch could see some improvement, with the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments undertaking work to channel more than 200 cusecs of treated wastewater into the river through a redesigned Abul Fazal drain.

The 2.8-km Abul Fazal drain is being remodelled to carry over 200 cusecs of treated water from the Okhla STP into the Yamuna. more less

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A senior government official said work is underway on a 2.8-km-long, over 27-foot-wide drain to carry treated water from the Okhla sewage treatment plant (STP) downstream of the Okhla Barrage, in a bid to improve the river’s environmental flow and dilute pollutants.

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The remodelling and desilting of the Abul Fazal drain is being carried out by the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department with funding from the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), the official added.

Also Read:Yamuna toxic foam: Why is the river covered with glacier-like layers of froth?

Once completed, the drain will be among the widest in Delhi, comparable in scale to the Najafgarh drain. Wastewater from more than a dozen residential areas, including Shaheen Bagh, Zakir Nagar, Noor Nagar, Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar, Jasola Village and Abul Fazal Enclave, will be diverted to the Okhla STP for treatment before being discharged into the Yamuna downstream of the barrage, an official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The project is expected to improve the river’s environmental flow and dilute pollutants in the stretch that falls under Uttar Pradesh’s jurisdiction, the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project is expected to improve the river’s environmental flow and dilute pollutants in the stretch that falls under Uttar Pradesh’s jurisdiction, the official added. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Delhi govt begins Yamuna defoaming work, clears ₹91L for froth study

A second official said untreated wastewater entering the Okhla stretch of the Yamuna was heavily polluted. When the water falls from the barrage, the resulting turbulence contributes to foam formation.

The problem becomes particularly severe around Kalindi Kunj between October and December, coinciding with the Chhath Puja festival. The froth on the river during this period has often become a subject of political debate.

The ongoing work on the Abul Fazal drain is aimed at addressing the problem by ensuring that treated wastewater, rather than untreated sewage, enters the river. The Delhi government has provided approximately ₹14 crore for the redesign. Once the work is completed, the drain is expected to carry more than 200 cusecs of treated water into the Yamuna, the official said.