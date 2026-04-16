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Delhi: Visually impaired woman cheated of 14.5 lakh in property fraud; 1 held

Delhi: Visually impaired woman cheated of ₹14.5 lakh in property fraud; 1 held

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 03:45 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a visually impaired woman of 14.5 lakh on the pretext of leasing a residential property in central Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi: Visually impaired woman cheated of 14.5 lakh in property fraud; 1 held

The arrest unearthed a wider fraud of nearly 2 crore involving multiple victims, they said.

The accused, as Ravindra Garg, a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by a team last week, they added.

According to police, the case was registered on December 29, last year, after the complainant, an Indian Railways employee, reported being duped in a fraudulent lease deal.

"Garg had offered a property located at Joshi Road in Karol Bagh and executed a notarised lease deed after finalising the deal for 14.5 lakh. However, when the woman went to take possession, she discovered that the property had already been taken over by a finance company due to a loan default," they said.

An investigation revealed that the accused had availed a home loan of 98 lakh in 2017 and the property had been repossessed, facts he deliberately concealed while striking the deal, an officer said.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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