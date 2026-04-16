New Delhi, A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a visually impaired woman of ₹14.5 lakh on the pretext of leasing a residential property in central Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi: Visually impaired woman cheated of ₹ 14.5 lakh in property fraud; 1 held

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The arrest unearthed a wider fraud of nearly ₹2 crore involving multiple victims, they said.

The accused, as Ravindra Garg, a resident of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by a team last week, they added.

According to police, the case was registered on December 29, last year, after the complainant, an Indian Railways employee, reported being duped in a fraudulent lease deal.

"Garg had offered a property located at Joshi Road in Karol Bagh and executed a notarised lease deed after finalising the deal for ₹14.5 lakh. However, when the woman went to take possession, she discovered that the property had already been taken over by a finance company due to a loan default," they said.

An investigation revealed that the accused had availed a home loan of ₹98 lakh in 2017 and the property had been repossessed, facts he deliberately concealed while striking the deal, an officer said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A police team analysed call detail records of multiple mobile numbers used by the accused, who had been frequently changing SIM cards and locations to evade arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police team analysed call detail records of multiple mobile numbers used by the accused, who had been frequently changing SIM cards and locations to evade arrest. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "His location was eventually traced to Nangal Devat village in Delhi, where he was found working as a taxi driver and was arrested," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "His location was eventually traced to Nangal Devat village in Delhi, where he was found working as a taxi driver and was arrested," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, Garg disclosed that he had cheated several people using a similar modus operandi by offering the same property for lease or sale, collecting money, and then absconding, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, Garg disclosed that he had cheated several people using a similar modus operandi by offering the same property for lease or sale, collecting money, and then absconding, the police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Garg had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender in another property fraud case by a Delhi court. Efforts are underway to trace the cheated money, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Garg had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender in another property fraud case by a Delhi court. Efforts are underway to trace the cheated money, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON