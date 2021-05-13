Delhi wakes up to light drizzle, cloudy sky; mercury touches 26 degree Celsius

The national capital on Thursday experienced light drizzle and cloudy sky as the mercury touched 26 degree Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that several parts of India is likely to face heavy to extreme-heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and hailstorm in the next couple of days.

In a tweet, the IMD said, "A low pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast Arabian Sea around 14th May morning. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining Southeast and East central Arabian Sea by 15th May. Those, who are in Sea are advised to return to the coast by the night of 12th May, 2021."

It further said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Punjab and neighbourhood and an east-west trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim at lower levels.

"There is likely confluence of winds from Arabian Sea and easterly winds at lower levels over northwest India during next 2-3 days. In addition, there is likely confluence of winds from Arabian Sea and easterly winds at lower levels over northwest India during next 2-3 days," the IMD said in another tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi’s air quality improved to satisfactory category. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 96.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.