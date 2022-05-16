Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Water supply to be affected in parts of Delhi from tomorrow. Details here

The Delhi Jal Board said water production had been affected at treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla and urged residents, suffering from a scorching summer, to store adequate quantity of water in advance as per requirement.
Updated on May 16, 2022 04:42 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Water supply shall be affected in parts of the national capital from Tuesday morning due to depletion of pond level of the Yamuna river at Wazirabad and reduction in release of  raw water from Haryana, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Monday. 

The DJB said water production had been affected at treatment plants in Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Okhla and urged residents, suffering from a scorching summer, to store adequate quantity of water in advance as per requirement. It added water tankers would be provided on request as supply would remain affected till the pond level improved to normal.

“Due to depletion of pond level of Yamuna at Wazirabad Water Works 669.40 feet against the normal level of 674.50 feet and reduction in release of raw water by Haryana in river Yamuna, water production has been affected from Water Treatment Plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal & Okhla,” it said.

Among the areas to be affected were Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Ramlila Ground, Delhi Gate, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari, parts of Cantonment area and South Delhi.     

Topics
delhi jal board water supply
