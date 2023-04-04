Waterlogging in parts of Delhi following thundershowers

Waterlogging was reported from parts of Delhi following thundershowers in the early hours of Tuesday even as partly overcast weather and more rain were expected during the day.

(Hindustan Times)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said trace rainfall was earlier recorded in isolated places on Monday evening.

The fresh rainfall led to water logging at multiple locations including Barapullah Flyover, Pankha Road Flyover, parts of Outer Ring Road, Pandav Nagar, and Africa Avenue.

IMD said the waterlogging may lead to traffic congestion and slippery roads and asked people to follow advisories. The commuters are also likely to face snarls due to construction work of the Dwarka Expressway between Rajokari and Rangpuri and the ongoing Chirag Dilli flyover repair work.

IMD’s seven-day forecast said the city is expected to have partly overcast weather till April 6 due to the impact of western disturbances.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index (AQI) was 131 at 8am on Tuesday in the moderate category. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 179 in the higher end of the moderate category.

The maximum temperature was expected to be 31°C. The maximum temperature on Monday was 31.2°C, one degree below normal, while the maximum was 16.8°C, two degrees below normal.