Delhi weather: Another hot day ahead; mercury may drop slightly

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 08:36 AM IST
People seated under a tree on a summer day at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, India, on July 6. (HT file photo)

The national Capital is likely to have another heatwave day on Thursday, as per forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, forecasters say that the maximum temperature is expected to drop slightly from today, which may bring relief from the ongoing heatwave conditions in the city.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 42.6 degrees Celsius (°C), six degrees above normal for this time of the year. According to IMD forecast, on Thursday also, the day temperature is likely to hover around 41°C.

In the plains, heatwave days are classified as when the maximum temperature crosses 40°C, and when the day temperature exceeds the region’s normal maximum temperature by 4.5°C.

Scientists said that the maximum temperature is likely to subside now that the monsoon is gradually progressing over the northwest region, including Delhi.

“By Friday, there are chances of thundershowers, which will intensify on July 10-11. Hence, a further drop in the day temperature is expected by July 10, bringing much relief from the soaring heat and humidity,” said a senior IMD official.

The IMD had on Monday revised the dates for monsoon arrival in Delhi and parts of northwest and central India to July 10. The latest it has arrived in the past 17 years for which IMD has data is on July 9 in 2006. So, this year is likely to make a record in terms of the most delayed onset over Delhi.

