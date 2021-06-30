Delhi weather: Heatwave-like conditions likely to continue today

Delhi is likely to continue witnessing heatwave-like conditions on Wednesday as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi touched 43 degrees Celsius, which was the highest recording this year, with IMD classifying it as the first heatwave day this season.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 29 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 42 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 27.4 degrees Celsius – one degree below normal and the maximum temperature was 43 degrees Celsius – six degrees above normal.

Delhi appeared to be headed for an early monsoon this year, with IMD initially predicting its arrival on June 15, at least 12 days ahead of its usual arrival date of arrival on June 27. However, weather conditions changed since then and in subsequent forecasts, IMD officials said that the monsoon in Delhi was on “halt” and was unlikely to hit the region till at least the first week of July.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Wednesday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 6 am stood at 191. On Tuesday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 195, which is in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Tuesday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) said, “AQI is likely to stay in the high end of the Moderate category with PM10 as the lead pollutant for the next three days. AQI may touch the Poor category for a short period.”