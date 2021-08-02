Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi weather: Heavy rainfall likely throughout the day, says IMD

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 29 degrees Celsius
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Children play in the rain at Shastri Park in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Delhi is likely to witness heavy rainfall on Monday morning with cloudy skies throughout the day, said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 29 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Sunday was 24.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 32.1 degrees Celsius – each two degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning. Data from Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 6am stood at 106. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 81, which is in the satisfactory category.

Also Read | 127mm in 3 hours: Parts of Delhi get unusually heavy spell of rain

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Due to the rain, air quality in the national capital is also expected to stay in the satisfactory category this week.

On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said, “The overall air quality is in the Satisfactory category as forecasted. Scattered rainfall activity in Delhi is likely in next two days and likely to intensify thereafter. Satisfactory to Good AQI is forecasted for next three days.”

