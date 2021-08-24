Delhi weather: Parts of city to receive light rains today

Parts of Delhi are likely to receive light, isolated rains on Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Officials said that from Wednesday, the city will see another dry spell, which is likely to last till August 28.

A senior IMD official said that there are no signs of intense showers on Tuesday, but light, isolated showers are possible in some parts.

“From tomorrow, the rainfall activity will reduce again. Such conditions will continue till Saturday,” the official said.

Also Read | Change in Chhattisgarh? Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo in Delhi today

IMD recordings showed that as on Monday evening, the Safdarjung weather station, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a monthly rainfall surplus of 11% and Lodi Road station recorded a surplus of 5%. The Palam observatory still stands at a deficit of 19%.

This means that the intense rains that Delhi received on Saturday’s rainfall recordings from 63.7mm (as on Friday) to 211.2mm, as against the normal 190.2 mm. The rainfall recording of 138.8mm was the highest single-day rainfall to be recorded in August over the last 14 years and the ninth highest since 1961, IMD records confirmed.

IMD officials said this excess rainfall that Delhi has recorded is a result of short and intense showers that was spread over a span of around five days.