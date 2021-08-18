Delhi weather: Wind pattern to change today, monsoon revival likely soon

High temperatures are likely to continue in Delhi on Wednesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. From Wednesday evening, however, wind patterns are expected to change and this will lead to the revival of monsoon from August 20, weathermen said.

As the city is experiencing a “break monsoon” phase, the temperatures over the last week have been higher than usual. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was 38 degrees Celsius, four degrees above what is considered normal for this time of the year.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, attributed the high temperatures in Delhi to this long period without rain.

“Over the last few years, we have seen that the break monsoon conditions usually last for five to six days—maximum for a week. This time the period without rain is going to be around 10 days, which is a long time. This is causing temperatures to rise,” said Srivastava.

Weather forecasters said that “break monsoon” conditions started in Delhi from August 9 and are likely to continue till August 19. This is among the longest “break monsoon” periods that the national capital has witnessed in at least the last decade, IMD officials said.

IMD forecast also said that even after the monsoon revives, Delhi is only likely to receive moderate to light rain in August.