Delhi will have its own school education board

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the national capital will soon have its own school education board that will aim at replacing the existing practice of “rote learning” with “application-based learning” and prepare “staunchly patriotic” and “self-reliant” students.

Delhi has 1,030 government schools and at least 1,700 private schools. While all government schools and majority of the private schools are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), a few private schools are also associated with the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Unlike other states, Delhi does not have its own state education board. There are about 1,500,000 government school students in Delhi.

The CM said that initially, 20-25 Delhi government schools will become part of the Delhi Board of School Education in the upcoming academic session (2021-22). Under the new board, students will be assessed throughout the year to develop holistic learning outcomes and make students self-reliant. The 2021-22 academic session of CBSE will begin in April.

The decision to set up the new education board was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister on Saturday.

Some experts welcomed the move, saying that there has been a need for a state education board for many years that caters specifically to Delhi’s students. The new board will have a governing body headed by the Delhi education minister and an executive body that will be headed by a chief executive officer.

“In today’s cabinet meeting, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education. The board will function in close alignment with national and international boards. It will develop world-class education practices that will enable the shift in teaching-learning practices across Delhi. Through this board, an age-old practice of rote learning will be replaced with application-based learning and assessment. The board will ensure that each student’s talent is harnessed, and they apply what they learn,” Kejriwal said.

“All schools will not become a part of the new board all at once. 20-25 government schools shall be included in the 2021-2022 session. These schools are being chosen based on the suggestions from students, their teachers, and parents. In the next 4-5 years, we hope to see all government and private schools being affiliated with the Delhi Education Board, voluntarily,” the chief minister said.

During a news briefing on Saturday, Kejriwal said: “We need to prepare students who have a passion to sacrifice for their country, who will contribute to the nation’s building and take responsibility for their country beyond all religion, caste, and class differences. We need to prepare good human beings through this education board. Besides, we need to prepare students who are self-reliant.”

Under the Delhi board, students will be assessed throughout the year in contrast to the present system of the once-in-a-year assessment. “Today, the entire system of education focuses on rote learning – this has to change and an emphasis has to be placed on understanding and personality development. The students will not be assessed once, at the end of the year. On the contrary, the assessment process would go on throughout the year,” Kejriwal said. The CM said that the Delhi government has been analysing international practices and teaching methods while developing the modules of the new education board. Saturday’s announcement was welcomed by principals of both government and private schools. RP Singh, principal of Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya in Surajmal Vihar, said: “It was much-needed. The state education board will keep local needs of students in mind while outlining the assessment policy.” Ameeta Mulla Wattal, principal of Springdales School in Pusa Road, said: “The curriculum...is very transformative. It will bring out a very new learning system among the children of Delhi.” Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s controller of examinations, said: “Almost all states have their own education boards and CBSE has schools in all these states. Many state governments have given the responsibility of their schools to the CBSE, including Delhi as of now. So, it is not going to affect the interest of CBSE in Delhi. Rather we would be happy to have an education board in Delhi because they have particular requirements sometimes and they can now take care of these.”