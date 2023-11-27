Delhi woman bites off husband's ear in Sultanpuri amid fight, FIR registered

A woman allegedly bit off her husband's right ear in a fit of rage in the Sultanpuri area of outer district here, police said on Sunday.

The 45-year-old victim told the police that the upper portion of his right ear got dismembered due to the bite and he had to undergo surgery.

The victim filed a complaint against his wife after treatment.

An FIR has been registered against the woman following the complaint under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is on into the matter, police said.

"I went to throw garbage outside my house around 9.20 am on November 20. I asked my wife to clean the house. Soon after I returned home, my wife started fighting with me over an unknown issue," the complainant told the police.

He further told the police that his wife asked him to sell the house and give her the share so that she would stay separately with the children.

"I tried to make her understand, but a verbal spat ensued. She even tried to hit me, but I pushed her away. I was walking out of the house when she held me from back and in a fit of rage bit my right ear so hard that the upper portion of my ear got dismembered. My son took me to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri for treatment," the victim told the police and added that he had to undergo surgery at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini.

The police said that they received information about the attack on November 20 from a hospital and a team was sent to investigate the matter.

"The victim was unwell and not in a condition to give his statement. He had requested the police that he would come to the police station to give his statement. On November 22, he approached the police and gave a written complaint. We have registered an FIR into the matter and further investigation is in progress," said a senior police officer.

