Delhi woman chases iPhone snatchers on scooter despite injuries, helps police catch both accused

Refusing to let two snatchers escape with her 'iPhone', a 24-year-old woman chased them on her scooter through Delhi traffic despite suffering injuries in a fall, helping police and locals to catch both accused, an official said on Thursday.

Police recovered Maheshwari's snatched phone and three other mobile phones from their possession. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times/ Representative Image)

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The dramatic chase unfolded on Wednesday night when Khushi Maheshwari was returning home after attending classes in Ashok Vihar.

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"Around 8.30 pm, two motorcycle-borne men snatched her Apple iPhone 16 Pro near Gate No. 1 of Shalimar Bagh Metro Station, causing her to lose balance and fall on the road," a senior police officer said.

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The officer further said that instead of giving up, Maheshwari raised an alarm and pursued the fleeing men on her scooter.

The chase reached the Ring Road flyover towards Mukundpur, where traffic slowed down the motorcycle. When Maheshwari attempted to intercept the duo, one of them tried to push her scooter and make her fall. Both vehicles eventually fell on the road during the ensuing commotion.

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{{^usCountry}} "Locals caught one of the accused, while the other jumped off the flyover and was apprehended by a police personnel present at the spot," the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Locals caught one of the accused, while the other jumped off the flyover and was apprehended by a police personnel present at the spot," the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused have been identified as Sameer (19), a resident of Bhalswa Dairy, and Mohit (19).

Police recovered Maheshwari's snatched phone and three other mobile phones from their possession. Verification revealed that two of the phones were linked to theft cases registered at Adarsh Nagar and Jahangirpuri police stations. The third was allegedly snatched from Mukundpur flyover on the same day.

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"The motorcycle used in the crime was also found to be stolen in a case registered at Madhu Vihar police station in August," the officer said.

Police awarded an appreciation letter to Maheshwari.