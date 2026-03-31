CR Park: 40-year-old resists chain snatching, attacked

A 40-year-old woman was assaulted by two motorcycle-borne men when she resisted an attempted chain snatching in south Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park on Sunday afternoon, police said Monday, as a CCTV video showing the brutal attack circulated on social media. The woman sustained four to five stitches on her right arm and abrasions on her face, her husband said (Photo for representation)

The woman sustained four to five stitches on her right arm and abrasions on her face, her husband said. “She is traumatised, and it’s shocking that no one came forward to help her when the incident happened in full public view and in broad daylight,” he said, requesting anonymity.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Anant Mittal said the incident was reported around 4pm. Two unidentified men approached the woman on a motorcycle and attempted to snatch her chain. “When the victim resisted, one of the men pulled out a knife and attacked her in an attempt to flee. The victim suffered minor injuries on her arm during the scuffle,” he said. The accused fled immediately.

The woman’s husband said she is a consultant working with the central government and was on her way to a cultural centre, where their 11-year-old daughter was to perform in a drama. “She was about to reach when one of the two men snatched her chain. She immediately held on to his T-shirt and didn’t let go. That’s when he started thrashing her and then pulled out a knife to attack her. The other one remained on the bike, and the two eventually fled,” he said.

He added that the woman was shouting and crying for help, but no one intervened.

The incident was captured on a neighbourhood CCTV camera, showing the man attacking and fleeing within 25 seconds. He had been following the woman earlier, the footage showed.

After the incident, the woman called her husband, who took her first to the police station and then to a private hospital, where she was treated and discharged.

A case has been registered at CR Park police station under Sections 309(6) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said the motorcycle used in the crime has been recovered.

The woman’s husband raised concerns about security in the area. “Our daughter takes the route every day for her classes. Not only should the men be arrested, police should also increase security in the area,” he said.