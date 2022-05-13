Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman dies as fire breaks out at building near Delhi's Mundka metro station, 24 engines at spot
delhi news

Woman dies as fire breaks out at building near Delhi’s Mundka metro station, 24 engines at spot

The fire was first spotted near pillar 544 of the metro station, and initially a total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Later, another 14 were sent to bring the blaze under control.
The fire broke out near pillar 544 of west Delhi's Mundka metro station on Friday, May 13, 2022. (HT Photo)
Published on May 13, 2022 08:12 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

A woman died in a fire that broke out at a building near west Delhi's Mundka metro station on Friday. As many as 24 fire engines were at the spot to douse the flames. Officials of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the woman's body was found from the building.

The fire was reported at 4.40pm, DFS chief Atul Garg said.

The fire was first spotted near pillar 544 of the metro station, and initially a total of 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Later, another 14 were sent to bring the blaze under control.

The Delhi Police said that on preliminary inquiry, it was learnt the affected building was typically used for commercial purposes such as providing office space for companies, according to a report by news agency ANI.

“The fire initiated from the first floor of the building which is an office of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing company,” a police officer was quoted as saying.

The owner of the firm was taken into custody, police said.

(With inputs from Delhi bureau)

Topics
delhi delhi news fire dfs delhi metro atul garg
