Delhi woman dies falling off flyover after SUV collided with divider, son hospitalised
A woman succumbed to her injuries, while her son received severe injuries after a Scorpio vehicle in which they are travelling collided with the divider at north Delhi's Satyawati flyover on early Sunday morning, reported news agency PTI.
The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Poonam Bhatia, while her son, 21-year-old Vats, is reportedly still at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.
The police told PTI told that the accident occurred when both - residents of Ashok Vihar in Northwest Delhi - were returning home after attending a function. The SUV was being driven by Vats.
The police said the impact of the accident was such that the woman was thrown out of the vehicle and fell off the flyover. The car was crushed in front.
A PCR call regarding an accident was received at Satyawati Flyover Bharat Nagar Police Station around 5 am, deputy commissioner of police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.
When the cops reached the spot, they found a Scorpio vehicle bearing a Delhi registration number in a mangled state.
According to the preliminary enquiry, after the car hit the divider at Satyawati Flyover, the driver lost its control.
Also Read | 8 dead as jeep rams into truck in UP, PM announces ₹2 lakh ex gratia
"Both were immediately shifted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries while her son is still being treated for injuries and is stated to be out of danger," she said.
The police added that the statement of Vats will be recorded once he is declared fit by the doctors on duty and the body of the woman will be handed over to the family after the post mortem.
"We have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is under progress," PTI quoted Rangnani as saying.
The CCTV cameras installed in and around the accident spot are being analysed to ascertain the sequence of the incident, police said.
(With inputs from agencies)
