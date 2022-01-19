Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi woman, her 4 kids die after choking on toxic fumes from stove

According to a senior police official, the place where the incident occurred was a rented accommodation inhabited by one Mohit Kalia (35), his wife Radha and their four children – two daughters and two sons.
Updated on Jan 19, 2022 07:46 PM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

A 30-year-old woman and her four children died in Delhi on Wednesday after inhaling smoke from an ‘angithi’ (stove) left open in their room. The incident occurred shortly post-noon on the fifth floor of a house in the Old Seemapuri area at Shahdara in the national capital.

A PTI report, quoting police officers, said a PCR call was received at their office around 1:30pm wherein it was reported that four to five persons were lying unconscious inside a room of the Old Seemapuri building.

After police hurried to the spot, they found a woman and three of her children lying dead, while the fourth and youngest son was alive but in a critical condition. The child was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Police said preliminary inquiry suggested all of them died of suffocation. A stove kept inside the small unventilated room due to the severe cold is likely to have caused toxic fumes inside the chamber and suffocate its occupants.

According to a senior police officer, the place where the incident occurred was a rented accommodation inhabited by one Mohit Kalia (35), his wife Radha and their four children – two daughters and two sons.

The flat belongs to Amarpal Singh, a 60-year-old resident of Shalimar Garden, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.

delhi new delhi shahdara gas stove
