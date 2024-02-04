31-year-old Delhi woman dressed in burqa steals cash, jewellery from mother's home

A 31-year-old woman has been taken into custody for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash from her mother's residence in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. The reported motive behind the theft was financial distress and a perceived “lack of love” from her mother, as stated by a police official on Sunday, according to PTI. A 31-year-old woman stole gold and silver jewellery, along with ₹ 25,000 in cash from her mother's residence in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. (Representative Image)

On January 30, the police received a complaint concerning a theft in the vicinity, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said. The complainant informed the police that a woman wearing a burqa entered her residence at 2 pm, stole gold and silver jewellery, along with ₹25,000 in cash, and departed by 2.30 pm, as mentioned in the PTI report.

No forced entry

"We found that there was no forced entry into the house by the suspect, neither the door of the almirah was broken," the DCP said.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to theft in a building, tent, or vessel. Following the registration of the case, multiple investigative teams initiated a probe. The anti-burglary cell scrutinised CCTV footage and conducted an analysis of the crime scene.

According to the DCP, a woman dressed in a black burqa was observed entering the residence in question. Subsequently, the investigative team focused on the complainant's daughter and apprehended her. The officer added that the stolen jewellery had been successfully recovered.

“She confessed to her crime and told police that her mother loves her younger daughter more than her and that she had some financial burden and hence, she hatched the conspiracy,” the officer said.

He mentioned that the accused took away jewellery belonging to her sister.

“In January, the accused asked her mother to help her to relocate her house from the Mohan Garden area to Uttam Nagar. On January 30, she cleverly stole the keys to her mother's house when she was packing her goods. She went to a public toilet, where she changed her clothes, and went to her mother's house. Later, she also expressed grief about the theft,” the DCP said.

According to the police, the woman had pawned the jewellery to a local store.