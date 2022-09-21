Delhi women’s panel summons police, Twitter India over child porn on social media website

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday said it has summoned Twitter India’s policy head and officers from the Delhi Police over alleged child pornography and rape on the social media platform.

The panel demanded that the police register a First Information Report (FIR) in the matter, even as it asked Twitter why the posts were not deleted and the incidents not reported to law enforcement agencies.

Representatives from Twitter did not respond to requests seeking comment in the matter.

A Delhi Police spokesperson said, “Each and every case is important to Delhi Police. We do our best to investigate the cases and ensure all the culprits are caught. We assist the victims of crime as soon as they are identified”.

The commission said most of the offensive tweets the agency came across contained nude photographs of children, while some posts also displayed rape.

“Some of the Twitter accounts engaging in these criminal acts appear to be running a racket wherein they seek money for providing pornographic and rape videos of children from other users of the social media platform. The commission has shared a list of such tweets with the Delhi Police and Twitter,” DCW said in a statement.

In the summons issued to Twitter, DCW sought to ascertain the steps being taken to prevent such “filthy and outrightly criminal acts being propagated through their medium” as well as the systems in place to report such incidents to law enforcement agencies.

In its summon to Delhi Police’s cyber cell, they have demanded FIR in the matter and recommended that the children and women in the porn and rape videos be identified and assisted.