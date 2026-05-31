Delhi Zoo steps up measures to protect animals from heat

New Delhi: With temperature continuing to rise in Delhi, the National Zoological Park has introduced measures to help animals cope with the heat, said an official.

The measures include a two-shift rotation system and expanded cooling facilities such as pools, sprinklers and shaded shelters. (HT)

The measures include a two-shift rotation system and expanded cooling facilities such as pools, sprinklers and shaded shelters. The staff closely monitors animals during peak hours and flag any unusual behaviour to veterinary teams, said an official, requesting anonymity.

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“The shifts have been divided into two parts —7 am to 1 pm and 1 pm onwards—to reduce prolonged heat exposure. Animals such as tigers, lions and bears are rotated in the enclosure so that they get sufficient access to cooling and shade. Water sprinklers and green mats have also been installed in several enclosures,” an official told HT.

“These animals are taken to pools. The pools are covered with shaded structures to avoid water overheating,” the official added.

To help herbivores such as deer, nilgai, and elephants cope with the heat, sprinklers have been installed throughout their enclosures, an official said. Wallowing tanks for sambar and swamp deer are cleaned regularly and replenished with fresh running water to maintain hygiene and prevent stagnation, they added.

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{{^usCountry}} The zoo’s animal care staff remains vigilant during peak heat hours, closely monitoring the animals for signs of distress. Any unusual behaviour is promptly reported to veterinary teams, ensuring immediate assessment and timely intervention when required, officials added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The zoo’s animal care staff remains vigilant during peak heat hours, closely monitoring the animals for signs of distress. Any unusual behaviour is promptly reported to veterinary teams, ensuring immediate assessment and timely intervention when required, officials added. {{/usCountry}}