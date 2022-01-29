Delhi: 3 held for choking doctor, robbing her in Shalimar Bagh park

New Delhi: The northwest district police arrested three men for allegedly choking a 47-year-old doctor and robbing her diamond ring, gold chain and mobile phone at a park near her house in Shalimar Bagh. Police said they have also arrested two others, who allegedly bought the stolen goods from the three robbers, and recovered the loot.

According to police, the doctor, who is posted in the pathology department of a private hospital in Shalimar Bagh, was out for an evening walk on January 26 when she was allegedly targeted by the suspects. She briefly lost consciousness and lay on the walking track, police said. Later, she reached home and informed her family members, who reported the incident to police.

On the doctor’s complaint, a case of robbery with common intention was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 392 and 34 at the Shalimar Bagh police station.

In her complaint, the doctor claimed that she went to the park near her house for a walk around 7 pm. She said the three men were already sitting next to the walking track and when she walked past them, one of the men allegedly choked her from behind, following which she collapsed on the track. The suspects snatched her mobile phone, removed her gold chain and diamond ring, and ran away, leaving behind the unconscious doctor, said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani.

“Understanding the seriousness of the crime, several teams led by Inspector special staff and station house officer (SHO) of the police station were formed and they were asked to identify and nab the robbers at the earliest. The teams scanned CCTV camera footage of the streets leading to the entry and exit gates of the park. In one of the video footage, the suspects were seen leaving on an e-rickshaw,” said DCP Rangnani.

The special staff team scanned more footage from cameras installed on the route taken by the three-wheeler, and also questioned drivers of such battery-operated vehicles in the neighbourhood.

The investigators found that the suspects had de-boarded in Wazirpur JJ Colony and, through local intelligence, they were identified as Ravi alias Kala (30), Monu aka Badshah (30), and Tangwel alias Kishan (25). The three suspects were missing from their respective jhuggis during raids, said Rangnani.

“Our teams continued collecting information about the suspects and eventually caught Ravi on Friday from near Kanhaiya Nagar Metro station. His questioning led to the arrest of the other two from Wazirpur. They had sold the gold chain and diamond ring for ₹8,000 and ₹25,000 respectively to a goldsmith in Burari named Gagan (38), and the mobile to one Mohammad Akhlakh (20). The two receivers were also arrested and all the stolen items were recovered,” she added.

Police said Ravi was previously involved in 10 crimes and had come out of jail on November 2 last year. He is registered as a habitual criminal at Bharat Nagar police station.

Monu is a habitual criminal of Ashok Vihar police station and is involved in 34 crimes. He was last arrested by the special staff team in May but he came out of jail two months later.

Tangwel, who is involved in three crimes as per police records, came out of jail in November 2019.