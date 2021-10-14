Delhi: 470 kg of firecrackers seized from godown in Sadar Bazar, seller held

Police on Tuesday searched a godown in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar and recovered more than 470 kilos of firecrackers that was stored there illegally. Police have arrested the person who stored these firecrackers there and said the suspect was planning to sell them for a huge profit ahead of Diwali.

In September, the Delhi government had announced a complete ban on the storage, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital, in an effort to control the rising pollution levels that are seen around Diwali every year. The ban on crackers will remain in effect till December 31, 2021.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy police commissioner, north, said on Tuesday, they got information regarding the illegal storage and sale of firecrackers in Sadar Bazar, following which a team was formed and sent to the godown.

“The police team conducted a search of the godown where the trader, identified as Mohammad Rihan (21), was a huge cache of illegal firecrackers. He was also present in the godown at the time of the search,” said DCP Kalsi.

Rihan has been arrested a case has been registered under sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of Explosive Act at the Sadar Bazar police station and further investigation is on.

During interrogation, Rihan told the police that he mainly sells toys. He also used to sell seasonal articles during festivals, he told police.

Recently, he took a small godown on a monthly rent of ₹12,000 to store firecrackers, which he procured from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and was planning to sell them at a higher price ahead of Diwali.

Delhi Police and teams of the Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCC) will closely monitor markets to ensure strict compliance of the Delhi government’s ban on the sale of crackers this season, officials had said earlier.

