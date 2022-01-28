Delhi: A year on, little headway in Israeli Embassy blast probe

New Delhi: A year after a low intensity blast outside Israeli embassy in Delhi sent shockwaves in the security apparatus as it took place during Beating Retreat ceremony at Rajpath, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the case, is nowhere close to cracking the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

From exploring an Iranian angle to examining the role of four Jammu and Kashmir-based students in the Capital, investigators have had little success so far. “As of now, it’s one of those cold cases in which we are looking for a concrete lead,” said an NIA official who didn’t want to be named.

The low-intensity improvised device went off around 5pm near Bungalow number 5, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, near Jindal House, on January 29, 2021. Although nobody was killed or injured, the blast left a crater and damaged three cars parked nearby.

Immediately after the blast, Israel said Iran was behind the attack, a claim which was confirmed by Indian intelligence agencies. Other than the fact that the blast occurred on the 29th anniversary of establishment of India-Israel diplomatic ties (on January 29, 1992), a letter found at the blast site said the attack was to avenge the killings Iran Quds Commander Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mehdhi Al Muhandis, who were killed in a US drone attack in January 2020, and Iranian nuclear physicist Dr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died in a car bomb attack in Iran in November 2020, further cementing the suspicions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On June 15 last year, the Central anti-terror agency released visuals of two men suspected to be involved in the blast as they were seen roaming near the Israeli Embassy. The agency has not received any leads on the two so far.

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell had arrested four Kargil-based students, all in their 20s, on June 23 last year but the Patiala House court granted them bail the next month as nothing incriminating was found against them.

Even Israel sent a team of Mossad agents to Delhi to exchange leads with the NIA in April.

The NIA official quoted above said that the investigations are going on, and added that they are examining all possibilities, including the role of international players.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said several persons who were passing by Abdul Kalam Road that day have been examined in last one year and forensic and technical evidence shared has been analysed to look for clues.