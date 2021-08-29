Delhi: AAP MLA Raghav Chadha inaugurates two RO plants

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha on Sunday inaugurated two reverse osmosis (RO) plants, which he said would benefit thousands of residents in Inderpuri and Naraina --- both located in his assembly constituency Rajendra Nagar.

Chadha, who is also the vice chairperson of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), said in a statement: “The plants at GGSSS Inderpuri and Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya Nairana Vihar will be used to dispense potable water to around 11,000 individuals every day. These RO plants have a capacity to purify and dispense 500 litres of water every hour; will bring new hope for the students, teachers and staff in both the schools.”

“Every government department has faced a severe financial crunch this past year; Kejriwal government didn’t let developmental works stall; will work with the same zeal for every future project,” said the statement.

These RO plants are working on a 60:40 model which will ensure the best and most optimum usage of drinking water. Under this model, 60% is potable water and 40% waste water, which is further utilised for rain water harvesting.

“Ensuring the health and hygiene of young children will be of prime importance when the schools reopen post-pandemic. Implementation of RO water plants is a small but a significant step... to help students, teachers and other staff get access to clean and safe drinking water,” said Chadha.