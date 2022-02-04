Delhi: AAP alleges corruption in electric vehicle charging points

New Delhi: The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Thursday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled municipal corporations were perpetrating a loot in the name of giving licences for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs), and trying to derail the Delhi government’s initiatives to promote such vehicles which will play a key role in curbing air pollution in the national capital.

AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the civic bodies wanted to bring back the old licence-quota raj system that was riddled with corruption. “The central government has ended the licence system, and the Delhi government is offering subsidies to promote the sale and use of electric vehicles, but even then the BJP has found a way to take money from the people,” he alleged.

The BJP, however, refuted the claims saying there was no truth in the AAP’s allegations.

“The Delhi government has framed the most progressive EV policy in the country. The policy aims to make Delhi the electric vehicle capital of India. Delhi has the highest share of EVs across the country but the BJP-led South MCD is asking for licences to set up charging stations,” he claimed.

Pathak alleged, “The municipal corporations want that people who want to set up EV charging stations should meet the party councillors and seek their approval over the matter before taking the licences for EV charging stations.” He added that the procedure to set up EV charging stations is supposed to be free of bureaucratic hurdles and licences.

According to the Delhi government data till January 15, Delhi has 130,544 registered EVs, the second highest among all states and union territories. Uttar Pradesh has the most EVs, with 271,365 vehicles registered so far. Under its EV policy, the Delhi government provided subsidies to people who opted for such vehicles. The policy also envisaged a broad framework for the push to EVs in all sectors.

According to official data, electric vehicles accounted for the second most type of vehicles purchased in Delhi during the September-November quarter last year.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the allegations of corruption were baseless. He said it was sad to see the AAP leader levelling false allegations “against South Delhi Municipal Corporation on electronic charging station fees issue”.

“There is no proposal before South MCD standing committee to levy any fees or charge on electric charging stations. It is beyond our understanding from where Durgesh Pathak has got this idea that the SDMC is proposing to levy lakhs of rupees as fees on charging stations. The AAP leaders have cooked up allegations against the MCDs,” Kapoor added.

Pathak, however, claimed that a victim of the corruption reached out to the AAP leaders. He alleged that a person interested in trying to set up a charging station was being asked to bribe a BJP councillor. Pathak, however, did not name the aggrieved person or the councillor.

Atul Goel, who heads URJA United RWAs Joint Action- a collective body of resident welfare associations said that that no license fee or installation charges should be fixed for electric vehicle charging stations. “If you are charging license fee for installing EV charging stations, then there is a clear contradiction between the policy of the state and the local body. If administration starts charging money on EV stations, then what is the point of providing subsidy. It is like taking indirect taxes,” Goel said.

