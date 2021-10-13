Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi: CRPF head constable shot dead by fellow constable at Tughlaqabad camp
delhi news

Delhi: CRPF head constable shot dead by fellow constable at Tughlaqabad camp

After shooting, the suspect allegedly also threatened to shoot anyone who tried to take the victim to a hospital or give him medical aid
Police said a total of nine spent cartridges have been recovered from the spot and the rifle used in the shooting has been seized. (Picture for representation only)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 12:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

A head constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was shot dead by a fellow constable in front of their colleagues at the CRPF camp in Tughlaqabad on Tuesday, police said. The constable allegedly tried to turn the gun on himself, but was overpowered by those around him.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Esha Pandey said they received a call from Batra hospital on Monday stating that CRPF head constable Vakeel Singh (35) was admitted there with a gunshot wound and was in a critical condition. He later died during treatment. A team reached the hospital and also went to the CRPF camp in Tughlaqabad.

According to the complaint given by CRPF assistant commandant (Parliament duty group) Manoj Kumar, around 6pm, the staff were briefed before their departure for Parliament duty. As soon as the briefing ended, constable Aman Kumar (28), who was carrying an X95 assault rifle, opened a burst of fire at Singh, who collapsed on the spot. Other senior officers asked Kumar to surrender but he refused to do so.

Kumar allegedly also threatened to shoot anyone who tried to take Singh to a hospital or give him medical aid. Meanwhile, another constable, Vijay Ram, tried to overpower Kumar, who turned the gun on himself and fired a shot, but the bullet grazed past his chin.

Kumar was then overpowered by the other personnel in the camp and he was provided first aid.

Police said a total of nine spent cartridges have been recovered from the spot and the rifle used in the shooting has been seized. Vakeel Singh, meanwhile, succumbed to injuries during treatment, police said.

DCP Pandey said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Govind Puri police station. “We have registered the case and are investigating the matter,” said Pandey. Police said suring questioning, Kumar allegedly said he killed Singh because he often abused Kumar.

Singh’s body was handed over to the family after a postmortem examination, police said.

