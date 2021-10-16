Gangster who skipped bail arrested after a month in Delhi's Dwarka

The Delhi Police’s crime branch on Thursday arrested from Dwarka a suspected gangster who did not return to prison a month after his interim bail expired.

According to the police, the arrested man — Prince Tewatia — recently joined a gang led by jailed ganglords Hashim Baba and Lawrence Bishnoi, and is implicated in at least 15 crimes, including murder, extortion, attempt to murder, and even submitting forged papers in court to secure bail or extend his stay beyond bars.

“In 2020, while out on interim bail, Tewatia submitted a forged Covid-positive certificate in court to secure an extension. However, the forgery was caught and a case was registered at the Tilak Marg police station on the court’s directions,” said Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police (crime).

Police said Tewatia was last arrested in October 2020, by the special cell.

In July this year, the Delhi high court granted him interim bail, which expired on September 15. The court dismissed his plea for an extension the next day, despite which Tewatia did not return to prison.

On October 14, the police raided one of his hideouts in Dwarka and arrested him. He was produced before the court that sent him to jail, said deputy commissioner of police (crime) Manoj C.

Son of a retired Delhi Development Authority (DDA) employee, Tewatia entered the world of crime after he left studies after Class 10. He was first booked in 2008 in an assault case and two years later he committed a murder in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar. The man he murdered had slapped his father in the past and Tewatia took revenge of that humiliation. He was arrested in the case and while being in jail, he filed forged documents in the court to claim himself a juvenile accused. However, his fraud was detected a case was registered against him on the court’s direction, said the joint CP.

Tewatia came out of jail in 2015 and resumed his criminal activities. In 2016, he was arrested again in two different cases of robbery and attempt to murder. In 2019, he was granted three days parole for his wedding. He did not return to jail after the parole expired. This time, the special cell arrested him again following an encounter in which he was shot in his leg. After remaining in jail for seven months, he was granted bail in 2020. He also submitted his fake Covid positive certificate to get extension on the bail. His forgery was against detected and a case was registered.

“While evading his arrest, Tewatia committed a murder in Wazirabad and two firing incidents for extortion in Preet Vihar and Wazirabad. He was again arrested by the special cell in October 2020 in an arms act case,” added Kumar.

