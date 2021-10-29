Delhi: Gogi gang sharpshooter shot dead, two policemen injured in gunfight

An alleged member of slain gangster Jitender Gogi’s gang was killed and two police personnel sustained injuries in a shootout on Friday morning in New Delhi’s Begumpur area.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said Deepak Sharma alias Bachi, 25, a resident of Jind, Haryana, had at least six criminal cases against him and was a sharpshooter of Jitender Gogi gang. DCP Tayal said Sharma was wanted in connection with the murder of a person named Deepak Singh, alias Radhe, on October 11.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Radhe, a suspected member of the Tillu Tajpuria gang, was allegedly shot dead by Gogi’s accomplices on October 11, apparently because he had hosted a party to celebrate Gogi’s murder. In the last two weeks, police have arrested four people -- gangsters Rohit Moi, Gogi’s second in command, and Kapil Maan, both of whom were in jail, and two others Sahil Solanki and Naveen Sharma -- in connection with the case.

DCP Tayal said that on Friday morning, police received a tip off about Sharma visiting his accomplice in Begumpur in Rohini. “Our team laid a trap in the area at around 5-5.15am. The team saw a man on a white TVS Apache motorcycle and signalled him to halt. But instead of stopping, he fired at the police team. One of our inspectors was hit on his bulletproof vest. He also fired at two constables who sustained bullet injuries. Our team also fired in self defense and Deepak Sharma was injured. We rushed him and the two constables to the hospital, where Sharma was declared brought dead,” said DCP Tayal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Sharma had jumped parole in Delhi and Haryana and had been declared a fugitive.

Gogi was shot dead by two gunmen inside a courtroom in Rohini district court when he was produced for a hearing on September 24. The gunmen posed as lawyers to enter the courtroom and waited for over half an hour for Gogi to show up, before opening fire on him.

The Gogi gang has been embroiled in a decade-long rivalry with the Tillu Tajpuria gang, led by Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuria. In the last 10 years, over two dozen people have died in the gang war between the two groups. The arrested members of the two gangs are involved in cases of extortion, robbery, carjacking, and contract killings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Until his arrest in March 2020, Gogi, a resident of Alipur in outer Delhi who had at least 19 criminal cases against him, was number 1 on the list of the Delhi Police’s most wanted men. Delhi Police and the Capital’s prison administrations have been on high alert since Gogi’s sensational murder.

Police suspect that Gogi’s associates may now try to murder gangster Tillu Tajpuria.

Gogi and Maan (before he came to be known as Tillu Tajpuria) were childhood friends who got sucked into the college politics at Delhi University’s Swami Shraddhanand College in Alipur and the events thereafter began their decade-long rivalry. Police teams across the city are on the lookout for members of both the gangs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}