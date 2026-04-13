Delhi: Govt approves two hostel buildings at MAMC

The Delhi government has approved the construction of two new hostel buildings within the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) campus at an estimated cost of ₹573.41 crore, officials said on Sunday.

The project was approved by the expenditure finance committee (ECC) chaired by the Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

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The project was approved by the expenditure finance committee (ECC) chaired by the Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta.

Calling the projects, a significant step towards enhancing student welfare, Gupta said that the existing hostels, built between 1965 and 1982, have aged considerably, underscoring the need for the new buildings.

According to the plan, the new hostel for female students will be constructed at a cost of ₹269.19 crore, while the boys’ hostel will be constructed at the cost of ₹304.22 crore at Site B. Both the buildings will include basement and superstructure components, along with civil and electrical works, officials said.

The project is aims to strengthen infrastructure in medical education and improve residential facilities for students, the official said, adding the hostels are expected to be completed within 36 months.

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta said that student intake at MAMC has steadily increased in recent years from 150 students annually to 250 putting considerable pressure on existing hostel facilities. Due to the shortage of rooms, many students are currently forced to share accommodation, while some are unable to secure hostel facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said that student intake at MAMC has steadily increased in recent years from 150 students annually to 250 putting considerable pressure on existing hostel facilities. Due to the shortage of rooms, many students are currently forced to share accommodation, while some are unable to secure hostel facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The project is not commercial in nature and has been designed purely with a social objective—to improve students’ living conditions and support their academic growth,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The project is not commercial in nature and has been designed purely with a social objective—to improve students’ living conditions and support their academic growth,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said the land for the project is available, and construction will begin after receiving administrative and financial approvals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said the land for the project is available, and construction will begin after receiving administrative and financial approvals. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Last year in June, Gupta ordered the immediate renovation of hostels in MAMC and expedited construction of new units. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year in June, Gupta ordered the immediate renovation of hostels in MAMC and expedited construction of new units. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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