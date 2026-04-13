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Delhi: Govt approves two hostel buildings at MAMC

Delhi government greenlights ₹573.41 crore for two new hostels at Maulana Azad Medical College to enhance student welfare and living conditions.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 03:26 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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The Delhi government has approved the construction of two new hostel buildings within the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) campus at an estimated cost of 573.41 crore, officials said on Sunday.

The project was approved by the expenditure finance committee (ECC) chaired by the Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

The project was approved by the expenditure finance committee (ECC) chaired by the Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta.

Calling the projects, a significant step towards enhancing student welfare, Gupta said that the existing hostels, built between 1965 and 1982, have aged considerably, underscoring the need for the new buildings.

According to the plan, the new hostel for female students will be constructed at a cost of 269.19 crore, while the boys’ hostel will be constructed at the cost of 304.22 crore at Site B. Both the buildings will include basement and superstructure components, along with civil and electrical works, officials said.

The project is aims to strengthen infrastructure in medical education and improve residential facilities for students, the official said, adding the hostels are expected to be completed within 36 months.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

maulana azad medical college medical education delhi government
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